Gold rises Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs600 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs126,350 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs515 to Rs108,325.
In the international market also, gold rates increased by $30 to $1,886 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs3,500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
LAHORE: Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority sought recommendations from small businesses for federal...
KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for a second straight session on Thursday, helped by healthy inflows and easing...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange declined by $230 million during the week ended February 11, the State Bank of...
KARACHI: Record high fuel prices are set to tighten the squeeze on the country’s consumers, intensifying...
KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited, on Thursday reported a 4.75 percent fall in its annual net profit, owing to an increase...
LAHORE: Retailers on Thursday slammed the Federal Board of Revenue decision allowing field officers powers to seal an...
Comments