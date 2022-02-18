Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for a second straight session on Thursday, helped by healthy inflows and easing demand for the US currency from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit rose 0.16 percent to close at 175.39 to the dollar. It had ended at 175.67 on Wednesday.

Dealers said the rupee continued to strengthen against the dollar on lower import payments and an increase in supplies. The respite in the international oil prices also improved sentiment on the domestic currency.

“There have been some good inflows from exporters, which have supported the rupee. Exporters are selling dollars, improving supplies of the greenback,” said a currency dealer.

“The demand for the greenback for import payments was not high,” he added.

Pakistani currency had been under pressure on the back of geopolitical tensions and global travel reopening. The rising international oil prices amid Russia-Ukraine tension also weighed the domestic currency.

In the open market also, the rupee posted more gains with 40 paisas to settle at 177.30 per dollar, compared to 177.70 levels in the previous session.