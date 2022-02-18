 
Friday February 18, 2022
Forex reserves fall $230mn

February 18, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange declined by $230 million during the week ended February 11, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The country’s foreign reserve assets dropped to $23.490 billion from $23.720 billion a week earlier.

The reserves held by the SBP also decreased by $241 million to $17.095 billion. However, the reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.394 billion from $6.384 billion.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented 10 hours ago

    Kuptaan seems to be on a political suicide mission.Even a daily wages laborer would have done better than him.

    0 0