Forex reserves fall $230mn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange declined by $230 million during the week ended February 11, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The country’s foreign reserve assets dropped to $23.490 billion from $23.720 billion a week earlier.

The reserves held by the SBP also decreased by $241 million to $17.095 billion. However, the reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.394 billion from $6.384 billion.