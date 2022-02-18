All-time high fuel prices to spur cost of living crisis

KARACHI: Record high fuel prices are set to tighten the squeeze on the country’s consumers, intensifying inflationary pressures to likely unprecedented levels in the coming months, economists said.

On Tuesday, the government increased the petrol prices to Rs159.86 from Rs147.83 per litre. Diesel reached 154.15, compared with Rs144.62 a litre earlier. The petroleum levy on petrol increased to Rs17.92 from Rs13.92 per litre.

The surge in prices is due to escalating global oil and other commodity prices and honouring commitments with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the smooth running of its $6 billion loan programme.

Households and businesses rely on petrol and diesel to stay afloat. And the spike in fuel costs could cause retailers and wholesalers to increase the prices of a range of goods. The input cost would also go up.

Fuel is a big contributor to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation. This, along with housing, water, and electricity index contributes around 24 percent to the CPI, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Besides, the transport index contributes 6 percent to the CPI.

“Global oil price has been on a rising trend since the start of 2022. The pass through of global oil prices to domestic fuel prices can have an adverse impact on inflation in Pakistan,” said Farooq Pasha, an economist MENAP (Middle East North Africa and Pakistan) at Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan.

Crude prices touched $95 a barrel this week, the highest in roughly seven years amid a rise in tensions over whether Russia will invade Ukraine. However, it recouped losses and the Brent Crude settled at 92.09 on Thursday.

“Inflation is likely to stay elevated in H1 due to rising global commodity prices and recent fiscal measures to revive the ongoing IMF programme (including the removal of tax exemptions, which will impact consumer prices),” Pasha said.

“Our forecast for average inflation is 9.0 percent and 8.2 percent in FY22 and FY23 respectively,” Pasha added.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) expects inflation to be in the 9-11 percent range. However, in its last monetary policy statement in January, it sees inflation to increase over the next few months due to low base effects, one-off cost-push pressures from energy tariff increases and the removal of tax exemptions in the Finance (Supplementary) Act.

But, during FY2023, inflation was expected to decline toward the medium-term target range of 5-7 percent, the SBP said.

The IMF, in its latest staff report, expects average CPI inflation to temporarily increase in the coming months and average 9.4 percent in FY2022. Inflation averaged 8.9 percent in FY2021.

CPI inflation reached a two-year high 0f 13 percent in January. The rise in inflation is attributed to low base effect, and higher food inflation.

“Every $5 change in international oil price leads to around 27 bps [basis points] change in Pakistan’s CPI and every Rs1 hike in base tariff results in 35 bps change in CPI, as per our estimates,” said Sana Tawfik, an economist at Arif Habib Limited.

Tawfik sees inflation to clock in at 10.8 percent this fiscal year, tilted more towards the upper end of the range of SBP.

However, economists don’t think the soaring price pressures pose any pains to the SBP with regard to the monetary policy decision at least in the near term.

“Our expectation for the March MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] meeting is for a hold in policy rate at 9.75 percent. However, we expect SBP to raise the policy rate to 10.25 percent in Q2 [second quarter]. Risks are skewed towards further tightening should the inflation and external outlook deteriorate further, in our view,” Pasha said.

The SBP is scheduled to hold the next policy review meeting on March 8.

Tawfik also thinks the SBP will not raise interest rates in the upcoming review as it finds the current level of real interest rate 'appropriate' for the economy. Even if it does, the quantum will be low, she said.

The widening of the current account deficit and currency depreciation caused domestic price pressure.

“We expect the current account deficit to widen due to elevated global commodity prices (particularly fuel) and moderating remittances,” MENAP’s Pasha said.

“Imports are likely to slow somewhat in H2-FY22, following recent high prints driven by rupee depreciation and interest rate hikes. Higher global oil price for longer is a potential headwind for the economic trajectory in the short term,” he added.