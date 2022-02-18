ABL’s 2021 profit declines 5 percent

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited, on Thursday reported a 4.75 percent fall in its annual net profit, owing to an increase in net mark-up expensed income.

In its statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank reported a net profit of Rs17.503 billion for the year ended December 31, down from Rs18.377 billion in the previous year. The bank also announced a final cash dividend of Rs2/share, which is in addition to Rs6 cash dividend already paid.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs15.29, compared with Rs16.05 last year.

The bank said its revenue for the year rose to Rs118.654 billion, compared with Rs110.549 billion a year earlier. However, its mark-up expensed increased to Rs73.092 billion from Rs62.153 billion, which decreased the profit margins. An analyst report of Arif Habib Ltdn(AHL), a brokerage house, said ABL announced earnings for CY21 at Rs17.5 billion (EPS: Rs15.29), depicting a year-on-year decline of five percent and one percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis (Q4CY21 EPS: Rs3.76). “While growth in NFI and reversal in provisioning supported the overall earnings, profitability for the year was down in CY21 mainly due to lower NII (-6 percent YoY),” the report said.

Kohat Cement 1H profit surges 103pc

Kohat Cement Company Limited has reported a 103 percent rise in its half-year net profit, as a result of an increase in its net revenue.

The company reported a net profit of Rs2.984 billion for the half-year ended December 31, up from Rs1.472 billion the previous year.

The company did not announce any dividend for the period.

EPS came in at Rs14.86, compared with Rs7.33 during the same period last year.

The company said its revenue for the half-year rose to Rs15.015 billion, compared with Rs11.108 billion a year earlier.

For the quarter ended December 31, the company announced a profit of Rs1.586 billion against Rs965.327 million.

During this period, EPS was recorded at Rs7.90 as compared with Rs4.81 recorded a year ago.

Alongside the result, the board announced an investment in Ultra Kraft (Private) Limited, through a Rs600 million short-term running finance facility for its associated company to meet working capital requirements. This will entail a markup of three months KIBOR plus 1.5 percent or the average borrowing cost of the company, whichever is higher, to be paid quarterly. Non-payment within 15 days of the end of the quarter should further be subjected to a markup of five percent per annum on the unpaid amount.

In addition, Kohat Cement is investing in Ultra Kraft by way of a corporate guarantee to the National Bank of Pakistan, up to Rs400 million, for a period of 7 years. In return, NBP will issue long-term finances to the associate company.

KOHC will receive a commission at 0.12 percent per quarter or the average rate at which commission is charged to the company, whichever is higher. Failure to do so within 15 days of the end of the quarter or non-payment of commission, will be penalised at 0.05 percent per quarter.

An AHL report said the company displayed a topline jump of 38 percent YoY during the quarter under review to Rs8.2 billion led by a noteworthy 42 percent surge in retention prices which offset the impact of a minor three percent decline in total sales to 934,000 tonnes.

Nestlé Pakistan annual profit jumps 44pc

Nestlé Pakistan Limited annual net profit increased 44 percent due to higher revenue growth in 2021.

In a notice to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs12.768 billion in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with Rs8.884 billion in 2020. EPS stood at Rs281.55 in 2021 as against Rs195.91 in 2020.

The company announced a final cash dividend of Rs90/share as compared to Rs61 per share in 2020.

Volume growth, cost savings initiatives across the value chain and portfolio and pricing management contributed to the improvement in profitability, the company said in a separate statement.

Gradual resumption of economic activities during the year helped the company to ensure undisrupted supply and availability of products, numeric distribution expansion and continue with innovation and renovation initiatives supported by investments behind the brands.

The company expects inflation to remain high and challenges posed by record high commodity prices and global supply chain disruptions to continue in 2022. These coupled with recently imposed taxation measures would likely have an adverse impact on the already deteriorating purchasing power of the consumers.

Despite these, Nestle remains cautiously optimistic about staying on course on its recovery journey in the coming year.

Engro Corp yearly profit up 19pc

Engro Corporation has reported a 19 percent rise in its annual net profit, owing to an increase in the net revenue.

In its consolidated statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs52.612 billion for the year ended December 31, up from Rs44.111 billion the previous year.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Re1/share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs24/share.

EPS came in at Rs48.50, compared with Rs43.57 last year.

The company said its revenue for the year increased to Rs311.587 billion, compared with Rs248.817 billion a year earlier.

The company said its cost of sales for the period also rose to Rs212.133 billion, compared with Rs172.773 billion the previous year.

However, other income of the company fell to Rs12.222 billion during this period, compared with Rs17.738 billion during the same period last year.

The company, in a statement, said that its standalone revenue increased to Rs20.68 billion in 2021 from Rs15 billion in 2020 exhibiting a substantial growth of 38 percent. Higher revenue was primarily due to higher dividends received from Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) and Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT), which in turn were driven by strong underlying business performance.

Domestic market witnessed strong agricultural sector performance in 2021. Resultantly, EFERT achieved a historical milestone of the highest ever urea sales of 2,295 kilotons in 2021 against 2,057 KT in 2020. Due to the turnaround of the Base and Enven plant, urea production during the year reduced from 2,264 KT in 2020 to 2,105 KT in 2021.

EPCL recorded sales of Rs70.02 billion as compared to Rs35.33 billion in 2020. Net profit increased from Rs5.73 billion in 2020 to Rs15.06 billion in 2021 showing an increase of 163 percent attributable to increased volumetric sales, efficient operations, and higher international prices.