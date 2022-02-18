Investors beat up stocks for poor earnings

Stocks fell on Thursday as investors punished the names that did not live up to the market expectations in terms of dividends and payouts in their financial results, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index lost 243.70 points or 0.53 percent to close at 45,441.10 points after going as high as 45,716.86 and as low as 45,257.41 points.

Zafar Moti, a former director of PSX, said the market was totally dull with no activity, no investment, and no push from the good news.

“Oil prices eased slightly, Ukraine issue seems to have been resolved on the table, while PDM march is also unlikely to happen as government is catching up with its allies with a state ministry in plate.”

Moti said despite such good news, the market was not moving ahead as participants were waiting for the investment from the frontline index investors.

KSE-30 Shares Index also slipped 89.26 points or 0.50 percent to 17,698.88 points against 17,788.14 points.

Traded shares, however, increased 7 million to 152.86 million from 145.31 million shares, while the trading value slightly rose to Rs4.77 billion from Rs4.13 billion.

Market capital dropped to Rs7.769 trillion from Rs7.810 trillion. Out of 348 actives, 99 jumped up, 229 down, with 20 ending without a change. Topline Securities Ltd said equities commenced the day on a negative note booing below-expectation corporate redults announcement.

Initially, Engro Corp in its CY21 earnings announced announced Re1 payout against the street expectation of Rs4-5, the brokerage said.

The news flow regarding renewed Russia-Ukraine tensions further deteriorated investors’ sentiment, triggering across-the-board selling, JS Research added.

ENGRO, HUBC, DAWH, and LUCK lost 124 points, while EFERT, MTL, and HBL added 33 points collectively.

During the session Bhanero Textiles nailed the highest gain of Rs87.88 to rise to Rs1,259.63 per share, followed by Shield Corp, which saw its share value jump Rs20.31 to Rs291.13 per share.

Being the worst loser Allawasaya Textile shook off Rs138.01 to end at Rs1,702.22 per share, followed by Premium Textile that gave up Rs58.80 to finish at Rs725.20 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed under pressure amid a slump in global crude oil prices and weak global equities on looming Ukraine crisis.

WorldCall Telecom was volume leader with 16.15 million shares, while Hum Network was the second highest traded name with a turnover of 14.43 million shares.

According to Foundation Research, growth in textile exports continued their record breaking streak during January 22, up by 17 percent YoY and down 4 percent MoM, resulting in the 8th consecutive month of exports around or exceeding $1.5 billion and cumulating into record 7MFY22 exports of $10.9 billion, up 25 percent YoY.

“This is a continuation of the 11-month trend of double digit YoY growth in exports as the recovery continued to strengthen globally. Looking ahead, we are optimistic as export markets are projected to continue growing along with strong demand for Pakistani textiles given recent currency depreciation,” the brokerage added.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Telecard Limited, K-Electric Ltd. Unity Foods Ltd, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Summit Bank, TPL Properties, Ghani Global Holdings, and Bank of Punjab.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 49.11 million from 34.39 million.