Oil refining data sought to decide on petrol imports

KARACHI: The government has planned to draw a comparison between the cost of petrol, produced in the country from indigenous as well as imported crude oil, with the one imported from China duty free to determine the best option in a bid to benefit the end consumers, officials said on Thursday.

Petroleum Division has asked refineries to provide data on value-addition and yield analysis of local and imported crude oil to see if the import of petrol under China-Pak Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) is comparatively cheaper than the one distilled from crude oil. The government has engaged Pak Arab Refinery (PARCO), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Cnergyico PK Limited for this exercise.

Sources in oil sector said this development was related to marketing companies’ (OMCs) import of more than 2.4 billion litres of petrol in two years under China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), hitting a jackpot.

Last month, OMCs were ordered by the government to provide evidence-based data on the import of petrol from China under CPFTA following allegations of misuse of the facility.

OMCs were allowed to import petrol from China without paying ten percent Custom Duty, which is, otherwise, applied on the import of petrol from other countries.

Officials said the benefit of cheap import of petrol from China was not passed on to the end consumers.

Different OMCs made huge profits from duty-free import of petrol around worth Rs20 billion from China.

According to the import policy of the country, 10 percent customs duty is paid on the import of petroleum products with the equivalent 10 percent deemed duty applied on local production of these products. However, CPFTA gives exemption on the payment of custom duty for import of petrol from China. “Granting this facility to OMCs under CPFTA makes no sense as China was also a net importer of petrol,” a top executive of a local refinery said, adding, that matter was being probed by the government.

“The government has asked the local refineries to find out the actual yield of local and international crude oil find out ways to cut the energy import bill and maintain sufficient stocks of petrol.” This move, according to industry officials, is aimed at determining the ratio of various refined products, produced from crude oil in order, to know the real facts behind the import of petrol from China under CPFTA.

They said on average refineries produce 18 percent gas and naphtha, 16 percent kerosene, 25 percent petrol along with diesel, furnace oil, and others products were produced from Arab Light crude oil. “On the other hand, the ratios of various products distilled from local crude oil are different and the government actually wants those numbers,” he added.