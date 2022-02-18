Peoples Medical University: Former pro VC, two others named in harassment FIR

SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police have included former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Peoples Medical University, Nawabshah, Dr.Farida Wagan, hostel warden, Farheen and Atifa as accused in the sexual harassment case of Nursing House officer Parveen Rind.

The Nursing House Officer, Parveen Rind, visited the Nawabshah Women Police Station and identified Pro-Vice Chancellor of Peoples Medical University Nawabshah, Dr. Farida Wagan, hostel warden, Farheen and Atifa as accused in her sexual harassment case, during the identification parade.

Rind charged that the three women while wearing masks attempted to strangulate her for refusing relationship with Director Hostel Ghulam Mustafa. Following the identification parade, the Nawabshah Police added the names of the three accused in the FIR lodged by Parveen Rind.

Meanwhile, the main accused Director Hostel, Ghulam Mustafa Rajpout has not so far been arrested by the police despite lapse of a week.