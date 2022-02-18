28,000 women apply to run train from Makkah to Madina

RIYADH: In Saudi Arabia, 28,000 women applied for the position of bullet train diver, international media reported. According to Arab media, 28,000 women applied in response to the announcement of 30 vacancies for a train driver in Saudi Arabia.

As many as 30 selected female train drivers will operate the express train between Makkah and Madina. Women will be trained to operate express trains with one year’s salary. The company, which advertises female train drivers, said in a statement that after examining the online applications of 28,000 women, 14,000 women were considered eligible, and more of them would be shortlisted. A spokesperson for the company said the educational qualifications and English speaking skills of 30 female train drivers were reviewed.