Citizenship certificate to Pak woman detained in India issued: Sh Rashid

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi would issue a travel document to Sameera with the confirmation of citizenship. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that a certificate of Pakistani citizenship has been issued to Sameera, a Pakistani woman detained in India.

Pakistani citizenship certificate has been issued to Sameera through Nadra after verification of her family, the minister said in a statement issued here.

He said today, the Interior Ministry has sent a letter of citizenship certificate to the Foreign Ministry. The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi would issue a travel document to Sameera with the confirmation of citizenship, he said.