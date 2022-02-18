Citizenship certificate to Pak woman detained in India issued: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that a certificate of Pakistani citizenship has been issued to Sameera, a Pakistani woman detained in India.
Pakistani citizenship certificate has been issued to Sameera through Nadra after verification of her family, the minister said in a statement issued here.
He said today, the Interior Ministry has sent a letter of citizenship certificate to the Foreign Ministry. The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi would issue a travel document to Sameera with the confirmation of citizenship, he said.
