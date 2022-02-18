NA panel for high-yielding, disease resistant seeds

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly special committee on agricultural products stressed for the production of high-yielding as well as disease resistant cotton and wheat seeds.

Presided by the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, the committee recommended early announcement and upward revision of the intervention price for cotton and vowed to develop a new regulatory framework to arrest the adulteration of agricultural inputs. The committee also recommended concrete lining of Balochistan’s Kachhi canal project phase-II and phase-III.

The members of the committee highlighted that the food security and agricultural growth was inherently linked to quality seed production as the country is lagging behind in latest seed varieties and higher yields.

The members stated that owing to yield stagnation, the country was consistently losing its competitive advantage in major crops. Since last two decades, despite an array of research institutes, little progress has been made in developing high-yielding and disease resistant seed varieties for cotton and wheat, they added.

The officials of the ministry of national food security and research and provincial agricultural departments apprised the committee on the production and availability of quality seed for cotton and wheat. The committee was informed that production of certified seed was increasing every year.

However, the adaptation of the certified seed posed a formidable challenge. They maintained that the track and trace system introduced last year was yielding positive results. The panel was informed that a ministerial committee has been established to negotiate with multinational companies to import high quality cotton seed and facilitate the transfer of latest seed technology.

It was outlined that cotton, owing to its competitive advantage, constituted the most important crop for Pakistan. It was also revealed that last year’s intervention price had significant effect on increasing production. The panel unanimously stressed the need for continuity and early announcement of the intervention price as well as increase in the minimum indicative price. The panel was also informed about restructuring plan of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC). The committee also tasked the representatives from the Sindh to approach the chief minister and agriculture minister to become effective stakeholder of the agriculture transformation plan.