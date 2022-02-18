Effective mechanism needed to protect child rights: NCRC

LAHORE: National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) demanded the government evolve effective mechanism to protect children’s rights.

Briefing the media here Thursday, the NCRC members said that there was no law for children’s protection in Punjab, the reason why abusers go unpunished. Chairperson, NCRC, Afshan Tehseen, member NCRC, Punjab, Rubina Feroze Bhatti and Minister for Social Welfare Punjab briefed the media.

Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child Afshan Tehseen said, “Effective, functional referral mechanism is needed and recommended the government should have an adviser on child rights.

“In the absence of laws to protect children, we see parents made to forgive their child’s killers for Rs6,000. They were so poor that they did not have the resources to travel to receive their child’s body,” she said. Also, when children are held for a wrong, they need to go to a rehabilitation centre instead of jail. Prisons are not for children, she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas said the government is working on a comprehensive law for children that will take into account their health, education, security and welfare for an enabling, responsive and protective society.

We are trying to make laws that are simple and are working on implementation mechanism,” he said. The law is with the Home Department for 4 years, it was learnt. “To make it easy for the public to work with the government the first responders’ jobs will be given to those who primarily have interests of women and children close to their heart. Children get scared of police. Till now police have been the first responders. The Social Welfare Department plans to train people in 1122 who will reach out to children and women on call,” he said.

NCRC reviews and promotes legislation. Its efforts for implementation of Article 25-A bore fruit in Sindh and KP. Article 25-A guarantees free and compulsory education for all 5-16-year-olds. In 2014, ‘The Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act’ was enacted to implement Article 25-A. This Act is yet to be notified after more than 7 years while the Act says, “The government shall take all necessary measures for the effective implementation of this Act.”

The Punjab Education Department is supposed to notify this Act. We make laws but do not make rules of business. Only Sindh has completed rules of business which is a pre-condition towards implementation and in KP the Act has been notified. Punjab has 57pc of the country’s population and needs immediate steps for free education to all, he said.