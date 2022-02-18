Punjab to start Outreach Programme for health services in rural areas

LAHORE: The Punjab government will start an aggressive Outreach Programme for health services in rural areas of Mianwali, Attock and Chakwal, said Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Thursday.

The health minister also chaired an important meeting at Rawalpindi Medical University which was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Omar and professors. The minister reviewed arrangements for the Outreach Programme for Mianwali, Chakwal and Attock. Rawalpindi Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Omar apprised the minister of the detailed implementation plan.

The minister said that this Outreach programme shall be instrumental in improving service delivery to people in Mianwali, Attock and Chakwal Districts.

The programme will be implemented by the Rawalpindi Medical University. Vice-chancellor has been entrusted the responsibility to prepare the PC-1 of the project. Expansion of health services to the rural population is the primary priority of the government.

Dr Yasmin said the all-out effort was being made to provide top quality health services to people in rural areas and this programme in Mianwali, Attock and Chakwal was part of that initiative.

No one thought of providing healthcare services to people in rural areas, she said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed her to reach out to rural population for health services.