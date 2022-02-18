Personal guard of Maulana Abdul Aziz ‘kidnapped’

ISLAMABAD: The Aabpara police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Maulana Abdul Aziz for kidnapping his personal guard and started investigation. The incident of abduction occurred on 13th January 2022 but the wife of the guard lodged the complaint with the Aabpara police without mentioning any reason.

In her written complaint, Shakila Bibi said that her husband Abdul Sattar received a message from an unknown caller who asked him to meet somewhere in Islamabad. She said that her husband left the house at about 8 p.m. on Jamia Hafza pickup along with Haroon, an employee of the Jamia but never came back. She claimed that her husband was continuously receiving threatening calls from unknown people. The police have registered a case and started a probe.