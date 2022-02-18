Pemra imposes fine of Rs1m on private TV channel

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Thursday imposed a fine of Rs1 million for broadcasting an interview of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a private TV channel programme, which was aired on February 03, 2022.

Expressing reservations, the authority warned the channel management that in case of any violation of Pemra rules, the channel's license would be suspended. The decision was taken during the 169th meeting of Pemra held here under the chairmanship of Pemra Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig at the Pemra Headquarters.

The authority approved the recommendations of the Committee on Annual Gross Advertising. The authority approved the request for landing rights for a media network.

The forum also approved amendments to sub-regulation (3) of Regulation 8 of the Pemra Distribution Service Operations Regulations 2011. The authority further approved the powers of the Regional Directors/Secretaries, Pemra Council of Complaints, to issue decisions of the council.

Pemra reviewed the report of the Inspection Committee on the preparation of a company regarding the launch of DTH service and directed the company to give a detailed reply in reply to the letter dated 17 February 2022.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahira Shahid, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Home Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Member Federal Capital Syed Abu Zar Pirzada. Member Balochistan Farah Azeem Shah, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arifin and Pemra Executive Member Faisal Sher Jan also attended.