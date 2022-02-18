AJK govt’s demand for uniform power tariff fulfilled

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK government will get an additional revenue of Rs12 billion per annum after the cost of electricity per unit generated from hydel power generations plants in AJK has been fixed at Rs1.10. The decision to this effect was taken after the signing of a fresh MoU by the representatives of National Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and the Azad Kashmir government. The MoU was signed on February 11, 2022 at the Kashmir House in Islamabad.

In addition, a tripartite agreement to amend the Mangla Dam Raising Project Agreement 2003 was signed the same day by the chief secretary, government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Secretary Water Resources and Wapda chairman in the office of the Secretary Water Resources, government of Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that KP and Punjab were getting a net hydel profit of Rs1.10 per unit for electricity generated from hydropower plants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, while the AJK government has so far received only 15 paisa per unit for power generation from Mangla Power House in Azad Kashmir. The AJK government has since long been demanding uniformity in the tariff. The demand was put on hold for a long time and in 2018 it was decided that the AJK government will be paid Rs1.10 per unit against the electricity generated from Mangla and Neelum-Jhelum hydropower projects.