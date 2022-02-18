Political scenario to be clear soon, says Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the political scenario of the country would be clear in the coming days, local media reported.
He said this during his meeting with PMLN Senior Vice President Intikhab Khan Chamkani on Thursday. During the meeting, Intikhab Khan Chamkani inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed current political situation in the country with Punjab Assembly speaker.
Senators Kamil Ali Agha and Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz said, “Giving priority to the public interest and playing a role in resolving fundamental issues is part of our manifesto. At this time, there is a need to take immediate action and provide relief in the public interest.”
He said that with the grace of God, the PTI would be able to win the seat. “We have always given priority to the public and if given the chance, we will work more for people’s welfare,” he said.
SUKKUR: A woman identified as Dr Amber Chandio,was killed in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Hyderabad Police said that in...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police have included former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Peoples Medical University, Nawabshah,...
RIYADH: In Saudi Arabia, 28,000 women applied for the position of bullet train diver, international media reported....
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Thursday observed that in order to clear the...
Pakistani citizenship certificate has been issued to Sameera through Nadra after verification of her family
SUKKUR: Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Thursday said the environmental...
Comments