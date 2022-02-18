Political scenario to be clear soon, says Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the political scenario of the country would be clear in the coming days, local media reported.

He said this during his meeting with PMLN Senior Vice President Intikhab Khan Chamkani on Thursday. During the meeting, Intikhab Khan Chamkani inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed current political situation in the country with Punjab Assembly speaker.

Senators Kamil Ali Agha and Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz said, “Giving priority to the public interest and playing a role in resolving fundamental issues is part of our manifesto. At this time, there is a need to take immediate action and provide relief in the public interest.”

He said that with the grace of God, the PTI would be able to win the seat. “We have always given priority to the public and if given the chance, we will work more for people’s welfare,” he said.