PM, Austrian chancellor discuss mutual ties, Afghan, regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer Thursday had telephonic conversation on review of bilateral ties, situation in Afghanistan and peace and stability in the region. Stressing the importance of economic dimensions of Pakistan-Austria relations, the prime minister appreciated Austrian investments and commercial collaboration with Pakistan. He emphasised the need to further expand and deepen bilateral ties in diverse sectors including higher education, renewable energy, information technology, and tourism.
The Chancellor thanked the prime minister for efficient handling of the situation and evacuation of Austrians and others. He also agreed on further deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.
The prime minister extended an invitation to the Federal Chancellor to visit Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The prime minister directed them to work for further strengthening of the existing fraternal ties between the two Islamic countries. The PM also directed for effective measures to ensure the welfare of the overseas Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia.
