CBC asked to carry out uplift works

A delegation of the We Social Welfare Organisation (WSWO), led by its president Kamran Niazi, met Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) Cantonment Executive Officer Salem Watto on Thursday to request him to carry out necessary development works in the area to facilitate its residents

During a meeting, the delegation asked Watto to construct Jami Road, install street signboards, and complete water pipeline work along Nishtar Road in Punjab Colony. The delegates informed the CBC CEO about the issues related to sanitation conditions in the area’s sports ground and construction of enclosures for teams coming to the ground, construction of rubbish bins on Jami Road and provision of bins in front of a dental hospital.