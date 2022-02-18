Different regulations needed for different media to efficiently counter fake news, misinformation

Former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla has said our media is not free at all, and it is bound to act as per the announced rule about “what to share and what should not be shared with the masses”.

Addressing the concluding session of the last day of a two-day international conference tilted ‘Post- truth era — Trends in media’, held at the Arts Auditorium of Karachi University on Wednesday, he said journalists were picked up if they said anything against the government, especially the prime minister.

They also lost their lives in the line of duty for bringing out the truth and some had left the country due to threats, and it was all happening in the 21st century, said Mandviwalla, who is a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He remarked that the uncontrolled spread of fake and false news was a negative aspect of the rise of social media all over the world. As technology had made it possible for people to be connected in an unprecedented way, the easy access to information and an increase in platforms that propagated information had given rise to the phenomenon known as fake news, he added.

In the recent past, we have witnessed serious, and at times, fatal incidents that either happened due to the spread of fake information or such misleading and abjectly false information played the role of a catalyst in igniting violence and mayhem in societies, he said.

Mandviwalla was of the view that while those advancements had resulted in wonders in the field of mass communication, there were a few downsides too.

“I have presented a bill that every channel must show sign language in news, current affairs, and entertainment programs. Let’s hope that the House will pass this bill and channels will implement it.”

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said the impact and implications of the post-truth era were becoming increasingly apparent in media trends latterly. He said the challenge was enormous and the opportunity was huge. He called for the need to seek guidance from educationists, policymakers, scholars, and media persons to become more aware of how the media was impacting life in the post-truth era and how society might be driven to a brighter future.

Prof Iraqi observed that social media trends, transformed human interactions, and the issues of reliability and credibility had to be discussed, only because they affected every one of us in many ways.

Earlier, Dean Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Nusrat Idrees shared that the post-truth era was circumstances in which objective facts were less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotions and personal beliefs.

She said that the world in general and academia specifically had been seeking to identify the influences of post-truth on various disciplines of media. The struggle to identify and focus on what could be objective truth was now becoming almost impossible and media credibility was always being scrutinised.

Recommendations

The international and local scholars and speakers emphasised the need for adopting measures to counter the spreading of fake and misleading news on traditional and social media. Meanwhile, on behalf of the conference participants, Chairperson Department of Mass Communication Dr Fouzia Naz shared the recommendations with the audience.

The plenary and parallel sessions recommended that audiences, particularly journalists, should be sceptical while reading, publishing and forwarding information. It was suggested that post-positivist, intuitive, and professional research into the deconstruction of fake news, its dynamics, underlying reasons and consequences was needed. It is possible to counter fake news and disinformation by employing a modern dissemination apparatus in a positive manner, and investing in a media industry that values and stands for truth.

Young journalists and media studies graduates should be equipped with skills to become tech-savvy while receiving, verifying and publishing news. The scholars also emphasised the need for deconstruction of and research into consent and coercion.

They recommended that fake news must be countered through the use of technology, artificial intelligence and media literacy. Cultural imperialism through the mass media should be denounced at all levels and media houses in the country must take steps to promote their own culture.

Scholars also emphasised the need for multiple verification steps and a 360-degree perspective while communicating through the media. It was also suggested that different regulations be adopted for different media streams to efficiently counter fake news and misinformation.