MQM-P demands impartial inquiry into recruitment process

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader on Thursday demanded of the higher authorities to conduct an impartial inquiry into the Institute of Business Administration Sukkur’s testing services for recruiting people without inviting tenders and following the relevant laws, including the mandatory provisions of the Sindh Public Procurement Rules (SPPR), 2010.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, MQM-P senior deputy convener Kunwar Naveed Jameel alleged that the IBA Sukkur testing services, tasked with carrying out the recruitment process, were not good enough to conduct the test and collect the recruitment fee on behalf of the government as they were not a body corporate under the Sukkur IBA University Act, 2017.

On the MQM-P’s petition against alleged irregularities in recruitment, he said, the Sindh High Court had suspended government notifications for recruitment on more than 21,000 posts across the province on January 2 and ordered the Sukkur IBA testing services to immediately suspend the recruitment process.

Jameel said some government officials had registered the IBA Sukkur with the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. “Does the Civil Servants Act allow a government employee to run a private company?” he asked. Jameel said the purpose of the irregularities in the recruitment process was to deprive the youth of Karachi of jobs.