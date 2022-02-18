Family deprived of Rs9 million in gold, cash

A gang of armed robbers looted gold and cash worth around Rs9 million from a house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Jamal neighbourhood in the jurisdiction of the Sharea Faisal police station on Thursday.

Police said that a group of four men barged into the house and held the family hostage at gunpoint, explaining that the suspects had managed to enter the house after one of the family members had opened the door to leave for work.

The family claimed that the robbers made off with 70 tolas of gold (worth approximately Rs8.9 million) and cash. Police said the family had informed them about the incident after the passage of some time.

However, said the officials, they are questioning the family and will register a case later. Police have also obtained the CCTV camera footage showing the suspects escaping after committing the robbery.

Man shot dead by in-laws in Maymar

A man was shot dead allegedly by his in-laws over a family dispute in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Thursday. After getting information, police and rescuers reached a house in Sector Y-1 and transported the body of 32-year-old Adnan, son of Syed Aziz, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

According to the victim’s family, Adnan had married a relative in 2019 and the couple had two children. Police said the victim was a property dealer and his wife had gone to her parents’ house three days ago.

When Adnan went to his in-laws’ house to take his wife back late on Wednesday night, an exchange of hot words took place and his brother-in-law and father-in-law shot and killed him. The deceased hailed from Malakand.

Car stolen from shopping mall’s parking lot

Thieves stole a car parked in the parking lot of a shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road within the limits of the Federal B Industrial Area police station. The gray-coloured Suzuki Alto car belongs to a citizen, namely Ali. CCTV footage shows the car being stolen from the parking lot.