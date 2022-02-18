CS told to avoid making transfers and postings on OPS basis

The Sindh High Cour directed the chief secretary on Thursday to avoid making transfers and postings of government officers on an own pay scale (OPS) in future, subject to conditions as enumerated in Supreme Court judgments.

The court also told the chief secretary to appoint a permanent controller of the weights and measure wing of the Agriculture, Supply and Prices Department, within two weeks, look into the matter of the acting controller and determine whether he qualified for the higher post in light of the decision rendered by the Supreme Court.

The directions came during a hearing of a petition of Mohammad Salman, who challenged the appointment of the controller of weights and measures wing of the agriculture department on an OPS basis.

The petitioner challenged the vires of the Sindh government’s notification issued on November 9, 2021, whereby the look-after charge of the post of the controller weights and measure wing (BS-19) had been given to the private respondent on the ground that the private respondent did not meet the requirement of Rule 8-A (i) of the Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotions & Transfer) Rules, 1974 and the SC judgment.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the appointment of a controller weights and measure wing of the agriculture department, which is a promotion post, cannot be assigned to a junior officer of BS-18.

The respondent’s counsel told the high court that his client had just been given the “look-after charge” till further orders, as he had already been working in the same department as deputy controller weights and measure wing.

He contended that the person chosen by the government possessed prescribed qualifications and was otherwise eligible for appointment. The provincial law officer submitted that the government makes such appointments in exigencies, as a stopgap arrangement for a limited period. He said the private respondent being a most senior officer of the department had been assigned to look after the day-to- day work of the vacant post of the controller of weights and measure wing as a stopgap arrangement till the full-fledged posting of controller in terms of Rule 8-A (i) of Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotions & Transfer) Rules, 1974.

After hearing the arguments, a high court division bench, comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon, observed that the procedure of quo warranto gives the judiciary a weapon to control the executive from making the appointment to a public office against law and to protect a citizen from being deprived of public office to which he has a right.

The court further observed that these proceedings also tend to protect the public from usurpers of public office, who might be allowed to continue either with the connivance of the executive or because of its apathy.

It remarked that a person has to satisfy the court that the office in question is a public office and is held by a usurper without legal authority and that inevitably would lead to an inquiry to ascertain whether the appointment of the alleged usurper has been made under law or not.

The court observed that prima facie the subject issue falls within the ambit of OPS and there is no doubt that the position of controller BS-19 is a public office and meet the criteria mentioned in the relevant services rules.

It said that the practice of making appointments on an OPS basis has always been discouraged by the court as it does not have any sanction of law; besides, it impinges on the self-respect and dignity of the civil/ public servants who are forced to work under their rapidly and unduly appointed fellow officers junior to them.

The court observed that discretion of nature, if allowed to be vested in the competent authority, will offend valuable rights of the meritorious civil/public servants, besides blocking the promotions of deserving officers.

It remarked that the law empowers the competent authority to appoint a civil/public servant on an acting charge and current charge basis, and it provides that if a post is required to be filled through promotion and the most senior civil/public servant eligible for promotion does not possess the specific length of service, the appointment of an eligible officer may be made on an acting charge basis after obtaining approval of the appropriate departmental promotion committee/selection board.

The high court observed that an appointment on a current charge basis is purely temporary in nature or a stopgap arrangement, which remains operative for a short duration until a regular appointment is made against the post.

It said it is crystal clear that there is no scope for the appointment of a civil/public servant on an OPS basis, except in exigencies appointments on an acting charge basis can be made, subject to the conditions contained in the relevant rules.

The SHC further observed that it is indeed difficult to hold that the private respondent did not have the requisite qualification to the extent that he was just holding look-after charge of the post till further orders in the capacity as deputy controller of the said office, as per the seniority notification.

It said the Sindh government shall follow the criteria set forth by the SC, as appointments/postings of civil/ public servants on an OPS/additional charge basis is in violation of law and public interest.