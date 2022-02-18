Kuwait’s ministers resign

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait said on Thursday the interior and defence ministers had resigned, after they protested the manner of parliamentary questioning of ministers in the oil-rich Gulf emirate.
A royal decree said the resignations of the two ministers, both members of the royal ruling family, had been accepted. Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Mansour al-Ahmed Al-Sabah was replaced in a caretaker role by Oil Minister Mohammed al-Fares, government spokesman Tariq al-Mazram said.
Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was replaced by Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, the foreign minister and now also acting defence minister. The two ministers quit after parliament questioned the foreign minister -- also part of the royal family -- over corruption claims and alleged misuse of public funds.
