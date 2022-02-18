13 killed after falling down well in India

NEW DELHI: 13 women and girls died after accidentally falling down a well during marriage celebrations in northern India, police said on Thursday.
The victims were sitting on an iron slab covering the well on Wednesday when it gave way, senior police officer Akhil Kumar told reporters in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh state. District magistrate S. Rajalingam said the well was old and could not take the weight of those sitting on the covering.
"The victims fell down and were crushed under the debris," he said. The women and children had gathered to take part in a marriage ritual in their village. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was "heart-wrenching".
PARIS: France announced on Thursday that it was withdrawing troops from Mali due to a breakdown in relations with the...
BRUSSELS: Belgium’s Princess Esmeralda has repeated her call for Belgium to "apologise" for its colonial past and...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an ex-military intelligence chief held in...
OTTAWA, Ontario: Police poured into downtown Ottawa on Thursday in what truckers feared was a prelude to a crackdown...
BERLIN: Gail Halvorsen, the former US pilot who thought up the idea of dropping tiny improvised parachutes loaded with...
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait said on Thursday the interior and defence ministers had resigned, after they protested the manner...
Comments