Dutch sorry for ‘extreme violence’ in Indonesia war

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands prime minister apologised to Indonesia on Thursday after a study found that the Dutch army used "systematic and extreme violence" during Indonesia’s independence war.
Dutch forces burned villages and carried out mass detentions, torture and executions during the 1945-49 conflict, often with tacit government support, said the four-year study by Dutch and Indonesian researchers. The findings shattered the long-held official Dutch line that there were only isolated incidents of excessive violence by its forces.
