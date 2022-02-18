LAHORE:Cloudy weather with hazy conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas; however, a weak westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 9°C and maximum was 23.5°C.