LAHORE:Cloudy weather with hazy conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas; however, a weak westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.
Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 9°C and maximum was 23.5°C.
LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis from UK, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Dubai called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission...
LAHORE:The funeral of Dolphin official Farhan martyred in a road accident was held at his native village Basti...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that JI was determined to rid the country of the slavery of...
LAHORE:National Commission on the Rights of Child demanded the government evolve effective mechanism to protect...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Sardar Ali Khan has said police are promoting IT-based and community policing...
LAHORE:Transport Secretary Rai Manzoor Nasir visited Orange Train Dera Gujran Station. Secretary Punjab Masstransit...
Comments