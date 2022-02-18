Expats’ rights to be ensured

LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis from UK, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Dubai called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Dr Shahid Mahmood here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the overseas Pakistanis presented their problems to the vice-chairperson for which he issued on the spot order. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a separate legal system for Overseas Pakistanis which would ensure protection of their lives and property. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see Overseas Pakistanis strong and Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working day and night to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said on the direction of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, Overseas Pakistanis convention is being held from March 13 to 16 in Islamabad and the main objective of this convention is to provide awareness to overseas Pakistanis about the solutions to their problems and to promote investment and tourism in the country as well. He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a comprehensive policy is also being formulated for Overseas Pakistanis which will be announced soon.