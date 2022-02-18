 
Friday February 18, 2022
Lahore

Funeral of cop held

February 18, 2022

LAHORE:The funeral of Dolphin official Farhan martyred in a road accident was held at his native village Basti Kachwana Kahna here on Thursday. The staff of Dolphin Force and PRU offered funeral prayer. Locals of the area including social and political activists were present. Farhan was martyred in an accident in Nishtar Colony on Wednesday evening.

