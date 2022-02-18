IT-based policing promoted: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Sardar Ali Khan has said police are promoting IT-based and community policing to protect lives and property of citizens.

By facilitating citizens through service delivery, not only problems of citizens are being solved but also the atmosphere of trust and cooperation between police and citizens is being made better, the IG said while talking to the officers of KPK Police Junior Command Course who were on a study visit to the Central Police Office here on Thursday. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that departmental promotion in fact leads to increase in responsibilities and police officers should perform their duties with diligence.

10 cars recovered: Anti-vehicle lifting staff arrested four suspects for lifting vehicles from different parts of the City and recovered 10 cars. Fayaz, Ashfaq and Malik Hussain were arrested and 10 vehicles worth Rs1.93 crore were recovered from the accused. They lifted cars from parking stands by using master keys and took them to KPK to sell them at exorbitant prices. The accused had been committing vehicle thefts for a long time.