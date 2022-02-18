Delegation briefed on PSCA working

LAHORE:The 7th junior command course seniors DSPs from Pakistan Provincial services Peshawar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Thursday.

The delegation consisted of 22 DSPs and faculty members was briefed on working of PSCA by Operation Commander PPIC-3 SP Muhammad Asim Jasra. PPIC-3 DSP Coordination Mansoor ul Hassan also took the officers on a visit to various departments of the authority. Among the participants in the training course, 22 DSPs from PPS Peshawar have been given training in Operation and Monitoring Centre, 15 Call Centre, PUCAR 15 Centre. The trainees were also briefed on Advanced Traffic Management, e-Challenging systems, and data analysis center. The delegation was also briefed on the latest investigative procedures, LTE handsets, Women Safety App.