Technopolis project to boost economy, says minister

LAHORE:Minister for Higher Education and IT Raja Yasir Hamayun has said project of Lahore Technopolis offers excellent opportunities for foreign direct investment in digital growth of Punjab.

The minister was speaking at a stakeholders’ conference arranged by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade on the development of “Lahore Technopolis”, Punjab’s first Special Technology Zone. Anchored in the robust framework of special technology zones, the Lahore Technopolis was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 23, 2021 as a step towards enabling a digital revolution in the knowledge economy.

The minister chaired the seminar while Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah, Chairman Lahore Knowledge Park Company Jamal Akbar Ansari, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board, potential consumers, stakeholders, policymakers and officials concerned were present.

PBIT Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah said as per the industry demands, PBIT has organised the session to enable potential consumers, market players and policymakers to synergize their actions toward a single objective of modernising the economy and utilising the abundant skilled labour force available in the local market. He hoped this session shall act as an early-stage catalyst for candid discussion and exchange the ideas in an open and progressive manner to frame a mutually beneficial way forward for this key project.

Minister Raja Yasir while appreciating the initiative of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade to gather all stakeholder under one roof to exchange ideas, said being the first of its kind technology parks in Pakistan, the project of Lahore Technopolis offers excellent opportunities for foreign direct investment in digital growth of Punjab while presenting a great opportunity to local IT and knowledge market to enjoy comprehensive ecosystem for the hi-tech manufacturing, innovation, IT solution services, research and development and manufacturing of tech hardware clustered in one geographical space.

The participants presented their recommendations on the future roadmap for the project which shall harness different factors of the ICT and hi-tech science value chain including the academia, institutes of scientific excellence, incubators, accelerators and global brands of tech/tech enabled solutions into a single cluster.

The spillover effect of the project shall bring much needed technological advancement in several key economic sectors through concerted R&D supply chain development.