MoU signed to celebrate cultural day at official level

LAHORE:The Information & Culture Department and the Schools Education Department have signed an MoU like last year to celebrate Cultural Day at official level. Colorful Culture Day celebrations will be held in all schools of the province. Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Castro and Minister for School Education Murad Raas signed the MoU. Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar also attended the function. “The land of Punjab is very rich in terms of literature and culture. It is a province rich in folk heritage. The main purpose of celebrating Cultural Day at official level is to work for the revival and promotion of traditional folk festivals of Punjab. The purpose of Cultural Day is to strengthen the relevant institutions of the provincial government for the promotion and development of arts and culture in the province.
LAHORE:Cloudy weather with hazy conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis from UK, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Dubai called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission...
LAHORE:The funeral of Dolphin official Farhan martyred in a road accident was held at his native village Basti...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that JI was determined to rid the country of the slavery of...
LAHORE:National Commission on the Rights of Child demanded the government evolve effective mechanism to protect...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Sardar Ali Khan has said police are promoting IT-based and community policing...
Comments