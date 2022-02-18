MoU signed to celebrate cultural day at official level

LAHORE:The Information & Culture Department and the Schools Education Department have signed an MoU like last year to celebrate Cultural Day at official level. Colorful Culture Day celebrations will be held in all schools of the province. Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Castro and Minister for School Education Murad Raas signed the MoU. Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar also attended the function. “The land of Punjab is very rich in terms of literature and culture. It is a province rich in folk heritage. The main purpose of celebrating Cultural Day at official level is to work for the revival and promotion of traditional folk festivals of Punjab. The purpose of Cultural Day is to strengthen the relevant institutions of the provincial government for the promotion and development of arts and culture in the province.