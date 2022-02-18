Ministers review hotel privatisation

LAHORE:A meeting co-chaired by Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro and Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja at the Civil Secretariat reviewed the sale of Services International Hotel in City.
Federal Secretary Privatisation participated via a video link. All stakeholders were consulted on the sale deed with the hotel buyer company. In addition, the transfer of 15-kanal government land along the canal at Mouza Malikpur Mananwala in Faisalabad was considered. Other privatisation issues were also discussed. Muhammad Mian Soomro while instructing to remove obstacles to the privatisation of the hotel said that the privatisation policy of the federal government was very clear.
Basharat Raja directed that the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation should settle the legal issues of sale of the hotel as soon as possible. He said that implementation of the agreement with the hotel buying company would be ensured.
LAHORE:Cloudy weather with hazy conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis from UK, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Dubai called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission...
LAHORE:The funeral of Dolphin official Farhan martyred in a road accident was held at his native village Basti...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that JI was determined to rid the country of the slavery of...
LAHORE:National Commission on the Rights of Child demanded the government evolve effective mechanism to protect...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Sardar Ali Khan has said police are promoting IT-based and community policing...
Comments