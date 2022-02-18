Ministers review hotel privatisation

LAHORE:A meeting co-chaired by Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro and Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja at the Civil Secretariat reviewed the sale of Services International Hotel in City.

Federal Secretary Privatisation participated via a video link. All stakeholders were consulted on the sale deed with the hotel buyer company. In addition, the transfer of 15-kanal government land along the canal at Mouza Malikpur Mananwala in Faisalabad was considered. Other privatisation issues were also discussed. Muhammad Mian Soomro while instructing to remove obstacles to the privatisation of the hotel said that the privatisation policy of the federal government was very clear.

Basharat Raja directed that the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation should settle the legal issues of sale of the hotel as soon as possible. He said that implementation of the agreement with the hotel buying company would be ensured.