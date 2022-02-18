PSIC increases marriage, funeral grant for employees

LAHORE:Punjab Small Industries Corporation Thursday increased the grant for daughter's marriage up to Rs1 lakh and funeral grant from Rs10,000 to Rs1 lakh for its employees.

The decision was made in the meeting of PSIC board members held at PSIC office under the chairmanship of Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal. The meeting approved administrative and financial matters of the PSIC.

The PSIC Board also approved to declare the plans for establishment of Surgical City at Sialkot and new industrial estate in Gujrat as “Time Bound Project”. Both these projects will be completed within a period of 18 months. The Board approved the establishment of Small Industrial Estates in Kamalia and Hafizabad.

The minister directed to review the lands for both the small industrial estates. The board approved to extend the period of construction till February 2024 in small industrial estate Sunder-2. The meeting decided to conduct a performance audit of the cluster development project and reviewed the lease policy instead of selling plots in industrial estates. Aslam Iqbal said that PSIC should play role in enhancing economic activities and providing facilities to small industrialists. He directed to present relief package for payment of developed plots.

MoU: Government College University (GCU) Lahore and a private HealthCare have signed an MoU to provide internship opportunities, access to medical laboratories and diagnostic facilities to the University’s faculty and staff.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and the HealthCare Chief Executive Dr AS Chughtai attended the ceremony, which was followed by an awareness session on the “fight against drug abuse.” Fountain House Medical Superintendent Imran Murtaza also addressed the students. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Chughtai said the purpose of this agreement was to facilitate the faculty and staff of the university. Prof Zaidi said that they had agreed on a tripartite agreement to arrange awareness programmes and carry out research on causes of drug addiction.