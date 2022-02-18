Obstruction in exams, other issues: Students of BZU-affiliated law colleges given right to appeal

LAHORE:After the intervention of Punjab Governor/Chancellor Chaudhry Sarwar around 10,000 students of 41 law colleges affiliated with Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan have been given the right to file appeal before the Governor/Chancellor.

According to a press release, on the direction of Governor/Chancellor Ch Sarwar, BZU Multan has also issued a notification of reserved decision of the Syndicate regarding students. After the notification, the students have also got the right to file appeal before Governor/Chancellor.

In this regard, an important meeting was held. The meeting chaired by Ch Sarwar at Governor’s House, Lahore, was attended by Principal Secretary to Governor, Dr Rashid Mansoor, Special Secretary Abdul Rehman Shah, Additional Secretary Higher Education Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid, BZU Multan Vice-Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi and others. In the meeting, Punjab Governor/ Chancellor Ch Sarwar was briefed by the VC and others about the issues, including obstruction in the examinations of students of 41 law colleges affiliated with the university. They informed the governor that a Syndicate meeting of the university was held regarding the colleges and their students affiliated with the university but the decision had not been issued yet. On which Ch Sarwar while expressing strong displeasure said that if the decision had been made then why it was not declared. No one would be allowed to play with the future of the students, he added. Governor Punjab/Chancellor immediately instructed BZU Vice-Chancellor to issue a notification of the decision taken in the syndicate soon after which the university issued aformal notification of the decision taken in the syndicate. Now the students would be able to appeal to the Governor/Chancellor for issues, including their examinations.

Ch Sarwar asked the VC that if there was any breach of rules in affiliation process of colleges with BZU and other matters, a formal inquiry should be held to determine the culprits and disciplinary action should be taken in the light of all the facts. He added the students of Pakistan were its future and no hindrance would be tolerated to their education.