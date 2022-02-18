Boy killed by stepfather over minor issue

LAHORE:A three-year-old child died after his stepfather smashed him against a wall over a minor dispute in Raiwind City police limits here on Thursday.

Accused Ghulam Abbass, a labourer, of Qasim Garden on the day of the incident exchanged harsh words with his family members over a domestic issue which led him to kill his stepson Ali Abbas. Raiwind ASP rushed to the spot along with other policemen to collect forensic evidence. The body has been moved to morgue for autopsy.

found dead: Body of an infant was recovered from a bin in the Defence-A police limits on Thursday. A sweeper reportedly noticed the body lying when he was busy in cleanliness work at Lalak Jan Chowk and alerted police. Police removed the body to morgue.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a private bank on Thursday in Iqbal Town. Reportedly, a fire broke out due to short circuit in a bank situated in Huma Block. The fire extinguishers reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.

addict: A 50-year-old drug addict accidentally fell into canal and died in the Muslim Town police limits on Thursday. A passerby spotted the body in the canal and alerted police. A team rushed to the spot and removed the body to morgue. Initial investigations suggested that the victim Ghulam Ali, a resident of Laal Pul, Mughalpura, was an addict and fell while being intoxicated into the canal.

Cop: A 55-year-old police constable was found dead under suspicious circumstances from a house in the Nawan Kot area Thursday. Constable Shahid was serving in Qila Gujjar Singh police lines and was sleeping in a flat near Bank Plaza. He died while asleep. Initial investigations suggested that the victim might have died due to cardiac seizure. Police removed the body to morgue.

money recovered: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab DG Gohar Nafees has said the establishment has recovered Rs1.33m from constable Muhammad Adnan, head clerk Imran Ullah and Jaffer Hussain embezzled in Maal Khana police. A case of misappropriation in Maal Khana police, Jatoi has been registered against the accused in police station Muzaffargarh. The recovered amount has been deposited in government's exchequer. In another case, the DG said circle officer arrested chief officer Municipal Committee, Kot Chutta, Azhar Hayat Tiwana in FIR11/20 registered in police station ACE DG Khan.

During his posting as chief officer Municipal Committee, the accused embezzled Rs17.26m from Municipal Committee's account through open cheques. Departmental proceedings against the accused at Punjab Local Government Board Lahore are undergoing under PEEDA Act, 2006, he added.

Bid: Railway police special branch foiled an attempt to smuggle non-custom paid bundles of cloth, spare parts and a heavy bike. Twelve bundles cloth, four cartons of spare parts and a bike were seized. The items were booked from Quetta to Lahore in Jaffar Express. All non-custom materials were handed over to Customs for action.