Opp bid to create unrest won’t succeed: Buzdar

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that no attempt of the opposition parties to create political unrest in the country would succeed. He said the opposition would face defeat like past as failure was their destiny.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister maintained that the opposition was trying to revive its politics by bragging about the no-confidence move. However, the dead politics of the opposition would not revive through such tactics, he said and advised the opposition parties to stop making claims. The chief minister asserted that the government would not be afraid of the negative tactics of the opposition. Even a united opposition could not dare to counter Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. The anti-development elements could not hoodwink the people through propaganda and the masses would not forgive those who were trying to create political unrest, he added.

GRANT: The chief minister has approved grant of Rs19 million for the treatment of 24 deserving patients in different medical institutions. In this regard, the chief minister reiterated that funds would be provided for medical treatment of the needy as serving ailing humanity was a priority of the incumbent government and the essence of democracy.

HORSE AND CATTLE SHOW: The chief minister accorded approval to hold the traditional horse and cattle show in March in the provincial metropolis. He directed to make the best arrangements for the show as the cabinet standing committee for finance and development has sanctioned Rs677 million for the purpose. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said this show would highlight and promote the traditional culture and history. The government would revive the traditional culture to project civilisation of the province, he added.