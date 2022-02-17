2nd phase of LG polls in Mansehra: Disgruntled PTI workers to field own candidates

MANSEHRA: The disgruntled group of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced to field its own aspirants for the tehsil mayor’s slots in the second phase of the local government elections in the district.

“The PTI has finalised names of the blue-eyed people of the local lawmakers as aspirants for the tehsil mayor’s slots, which is unacceptable to us,” Shahid Rafique, PTI’s former district general secretary, told reporters after a workers convention here. The convention was attended among others by former information secretary of the divisional governing body in Hazara, Ajmal Khan Swati, former district president Dr Ashfaq, former labour wing president Rasheed Khan and others.

Shahid Rafique said though they had played an important role to end difference between Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and local MPA Babar Saleem Swati, now we wanted to field our own people in five tehsils, including Mansehra, Balakot, 0ghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband.

“Our aspirants are in a position to secure tehsil mayor slots in the district,” Shahid Rafique said.