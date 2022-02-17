Niazi launches WHO’s mask wearing drive in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi launched a mask wearing campaign in Azad Kashmir organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) here Wednesday.
The campaign has been launched in collaboration with the AJK government; people will be provided information regarding the use of masks and prevention of epidemics. Addressing a ceremony organised at Muzaffarabad Medical College regarding the launching of the campaign, the AJK premier commended the role of WHO, government of Pakistan and other agencies for their cooperation extended to the Azad Kashmir government for the provision of modern health facilities to the masses.
He congratulated the WHO and the health department for launching the best mask campaign. He reiterated to implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Azad Kashmir for bringing socio-economic changes in the state. He said during the corona pandemic, under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan had adopted the best strategy and Pakistan’s initiatives were appreciated all over the world.
HARIPUR: The University of Haripur has announced results of BA, BSc, MA, MSc and M.Com Annual Examinations 2021 and...
MANSEHRA: The disgruntled group of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Wednesday announced to field its own aspirants for the...
LANDIKOTAL: Talha Mahmood Foundation sent eight truckloads of food items to Afghanistan on Wednesday.Senator Talha...
PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami has rejected the hike in the prices of petroleum products and announced to stage protest...
PESHAWAR: The nursing community came on the roads on Wednesday to protest the KP government decision of taking the...
PESHAWR: The Peshawar University Teachers Association has launched a token protest against the provincial...
Comments