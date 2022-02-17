Recording song on UoP premises: PUTA launches protest against govt for inaction

PESHAWR: The Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has launched a token protest against the provincial government’s failure to take notice of the closure of the University of Peshawar (UoP) for facilitating a singer to record a song.

The executive committee of the association met here with its president Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali in the chair on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the issue of the closure of the university on February 14 on the pretext of a “closed holiday” in lieu of February 5, Kashmir Day. The participants in the meeting claimed that the university had actually been closed for facilitating Pashto singer Gul Panra to record songs for the final match of Pakistan Super League.

PUTA had earlier demanded Governor Shah Farman to conduct an inquiry into the matter and suspend UoP Vice-Chancellor Dr Idrees. However, the provincial government remained silent over the issue.

The meeting decided that the teaching fraternity would attend their duties while wearing black ribbons on their arms from Wednesday to Friday. If the government failed to initiate an inquiry into the matter, they would work out the next line of action for their protest, the PUTA office-bearer said.

The UoP remained closed on February 14, which happened to be Valentine’s Day. The university administration in an earlier notification had stated that as the university staff organized workshops, seminars and other events on February 5 to show solidarity with Kashmir, February 14 would be observed as a holiday. However, songs were recorded in the main academic block of the university on the same day. The university administration claimed that the university had not been closed for the recordings. However, they allowed the recordings so that the university could get projection, a spokesman for the university stated. He referred to a letter of the deputy commissioner wherein it has been stated that the Lahore-based production house should be allowed to do recordings in Islamia College, UoP and some cafes.

The deputy commission has no authority whatsoever to close the autonomous institutions like the UoP and Islamia College Peshawar. The UoP has 49 departments, three colleges, five centres and several schools where 17000 students are enrolled.

The university charges fees higher than private universities and keeping the institution closed for recording songs is tantamount to the wastage of the precious time of the thousands of students, who are not given the education for free rather they pay heavy fees for it.