PDWP approves 37 projects

PESHAWAR: The 15th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 37schemes worth Rs322630 million.

Additional chief secretary P&D Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired the meeting.

The forum approved 37 projects pertaining to industries, Higher Education, Relief and Rehabilitation, C&W, Local Government, Rural Development, Health, Sports &Tourism, Energy and Power, and Board of Revenue sectors.

The approved projects include, woman skills development centres in newly merged districts, establishment of degree colleges for girls in Mandani and degree colleges for boys at Naqeeb Khel, Tank, upgradation and rehabilitation of Younas Khan Sports Complex at Miranshah and other sports facilities in North Waziristan, Institutionalization of boys scout activities in newly merged districts, three projects of 564 megawatts in Kari, Chitral, Patrak Shringal and Kalkot Barikot Patrak in Upper Dir, 500 KW Mini Hydro Power station at Shalozan, Kurram.

Meanwhile, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Khan chaired first meeting of Provincial Vigilance Committee on Human Trafficking.

Representatives of the Police, Labour, Prosecution and Social Welfare department attended the meeting.

Home Secretary Khushal Khan said the committee would review measures taken against child labour and human trafficking and would submit reports to the federal government.