Ways to further improve Pak-US ties discussed

Islamabad : The participants of an international conference on Wednesday discussed ways to further improve the bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan especially in the light of Pakistan’s paradigm shift in foreign policy towards “geo-economics".

The Area Studies Centre for Africa, North and South America at Quaid-i-Azam University and Dawood Law Associates co-hosted the one-day international conference on ‘Pakistan-US Ties: The Way Forward.’

The conference was attended by scholars from both the US and Pakistan to discuss the dynamic of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali, emphasised upon showcasing the strength of Pakistan’s immense potential as a huge market comprising more than 212 million people among which 60 per cent comprises youth and its equal potential as a connecting point for South, Central and West Asia, which makes it a hub of geo-economic interactions to promote peace and prosperity in this highly connected and globalised world.

Conference Co-host, Attorney Dawood Ghaznavi further appreciated the role of Area Study Centre QAU in the promotion of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US through educational exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green admired the role of the Pakistani Diaspora in the promotion of bilateral ties between the two countries. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee highly appreciated the efforts of the incumbent government in Pakistan to address the challenges of climate change.