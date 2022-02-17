$3.45m accord inked to support border control

Islamabad : The International Organisation for Migration and the Embassy of Japan on Wednesday held a ceremony to sign an exchange of notes for a $3.45 million grant project for strengthening the operational capacities of border management authorities to contribute towards comprehensive migration management in Pakistan.

The event, which took place at the IOM Office here, was attended by Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro and Section Officer of the Migration Management Cell at the Ministry of Interior Sarah Benazir, director (HR) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Qazi Saleem Ahmed Khan and IOM Chief of Mission in Pakistan Mio Sato.

As a remittance-dependent economy and a country hosting some 3 million Afghans, migration continues to play a key role in Pakistan’s development and constitutes a key priority for the Government in the forthcoming period, which is committed to strengthening overall migration management, as evidenced through various programmes and policies.

The support of the Government of Japan will enable IOM to contribute to the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate safe, orderly, and regular migration, through the implementation of efficient and effective border and migration management practices. Under the project, IOM will provide specialized and tailored capacity-building support to immigration and border officials on effective management of borders, supplemented by the provision of document verification technology, and infrastructure and IT equipment at key points of entry. Efforts will also include training on the identification, screening, and referral of victims of trafficking and vulnerable smuggled migrants.

“Migration is a multi-faceted issue in Pakistan, presenting a number of challenges and opportunities. It is only through holistic approaches that meaningful progress will be made towards comprehensive migration management in the country, efforts towards which IOM remains committed” said Mio Sato, IOM Chief of Mission in Pakistan.

“I would like to express my thanks to the Government of Japan for its steadfast support for IOM's efforts in Pakistan, as well as the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan, with which we have enjoyed close cooperation for a number of years.”