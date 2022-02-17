Shafqat orders increase in Kamyab Jawan Programme quota for AJK

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday directed Chairman of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Syed Javed Hasan to enhance the Kamyab Jawan Programme quota of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from two to five per cent.
He issued the directions at the request of AJK Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai during a meeting with minister Shafqat Mahmood to discuss education-related matters.
Shafqat also ordered Chairman NAVTTC to set up smart labs in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.
