Three more die of corona, 146 test positive

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 146 new patients have been tested positive for the illness recording a positivity rate of the infection around 3.5 per cent in the region.

On Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 patients so far reported from the twin cities reached 175,871 while another three deaths from the region took the death toll to 2300.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the virus claimed two more lives from ICT taking the death toll to 1,001 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 133,388 after confirmation of 111 patients positive for the infection in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 129,036 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease reduced to 3,351 on Wednesday in the federal capital after the recovery of 1,392 patients in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, a total of 57 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 636 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were in home isolation in the district.