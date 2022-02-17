Tough days ahead as POL prices break previous records

Islamabad : The fresh hike in prices of petroleum products has created a sense of anxiety among citizens who fear another wave of inflation in the coming days, as the government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs10 to 12 per litre, the highest-ever increase in one go. The prices of petroleum products reached the highest-ever level in the history of the country by breaking all previous records and reaching the Rs160 per litre mark.

As an immediate impact, the long route transporters and goods transporters increased their fares and freight charges by over 20 per cent here on Wednesday.

In fact, the transporters, traders, and the general public sharply reacted to the fresh increase in fuel prices saying it will have repercussions regarding prices of daily commodities, particularly kitchen items.

Similarly, local transporters have also demanded an increase in stop-to-stop fares by Rs20 warning if their demands are not met they would lockdown all main roads in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, people belonging to different walks of life strongly protested against the record increase in POL prices and warned the government to revoke the decision immediately otherwise they would come on roads. They also warned that they will join Pakistan Peop0le’s Party (PPP) long march that is scheduled to start from February 27.

However, the finance ministry in a statement said that the prices of petroleum products in the international market are showing a drastic increase and presently, they are at the highest level since 2014.

Petrol is now available at Rs159.86 against Rs147.83 per litre. The government increased the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs9.53 per litre. Its price has gone up from Rs144.62 per litre to Rs154.15. The price of kerosene oil has also been increased by Rs10.08 per litre. It is now be sold at Rs126.56 against Rs116.48 per litre. There is also an increase of Rs9.43 per litre in the price of light diesel oil (LDO). It is available at Rs123.97 per litre against Rs114.54.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir protested against hike in POL prices saying the government is literally killing the public with both hands. “We have called an emergency meeting of traders to come on roads in coming days,” he warned.

All Pakistan Goods Transporters Welfare Association (APGTWA), senior representative, Sardar Hashim Khan, lambasted the government policies saying they have no other choice except to increase transport fares according to POL prices.

However, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that they have started a crackdown against transporters for charging extra fares. “Transporters could not increase fares on their own without government permission,” he warned.

He also said that he has sent all the demands of local transporters to Punjab Transport Authority (PTA) for further action.

The taxicabs and rickshaws have also increased fares by 30 to 40 per cent. They are charging Rs200 even for the distance of only 2-kilometers.