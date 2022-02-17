Music contest launch date extended

Islamabad: Hundreds of entries have been pouring in, making, Nayi Awaaz, one of the biggest online music competitions in the country.

The last few weeks have been a crazy frenzy of song writing, composing, recordings, and uploading onto the Bajao. pk online music competition portal, according to a statement.

After increasing public demand the date for the final launch has been extended by two days as well.

According to Bajao. pk, in recent months there have been online discussions on the need for providing space and time to new undiscovered voices and lesser-known music talents of Pakistan.

"Pakistan is home a rich diversity of music genres, styles, and voice qualities, with a unique music style and quality that is not to be found anywhere else. One of the challenges has been a meagre collection of Pakistan music in one place, with hardly any representation in the popular western music portals and apps. The collections are scattered and require a deep search before we get to the soul of Pakistani music."