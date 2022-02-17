ITP launches WhatsApp service

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Wednesday, announced launching police services through WhatsApp in his video message, saying, “In order to provide citizen-centric policing where red-tapism & VIP culture is eradicated,
Islamabad Police has launched its services through WhatsApp.
It is the first of its kind WhatsApp-based service developed by any police force in Pakistan. This service is free of cost and it is expected that citizens will be able to avail themselves services of Islamabad Police at their fingertips using WhatsApp.
People have been advised to send any message from their WhatsApp messenger to:-033-4287-4287 and 033-ICTP-ICTP
