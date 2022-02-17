Petroleum Levy jacked up by Rs4 per litre

Under the IMF conditions, the PTI government has agreed to increase the Petroleum Levy by Rs4 per litre on monthly basis. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: In order to hike the POL prices up to an unprecedented level, the PTI government has jacked up the Petroleum Levy by Rs4 per litre and increased it from Rs13.92 per litre to Rs17.92 per litre on the MS Petrol with effect from February 16, 2022.

The Petroleum Levy on High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been jacked up from Rs9.30 per litre to Rs13.30 per litre effective from February 16. However, the GST on both MS petrol and diesel has been kept at zero on fortnight basis with effect from February 16, 2022.

Under the IMF conditions, the government has agreed to increase the Petroleum Levy by Rs4 per litre on monthly basis and fetched a collection of over Rs300 billion during the current fiscal year. The government had envisaged to collect Rs610 billion on eve of the budget but did not collect levy in the first five months, so the target on this account was revised downward.

Now the government has jacked up the petrol price by Rs12.03/litre, diesel Rs9.53/litre, kerosene Rs10.08/litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by 9.43/litre for the next half of the ongoing month.



The price of petrol has been increased from earlier Rs147.83 to Rs159.86 a litre, high speed diesel from Rs144.62 to Rs154.15 a litre, kerosene from Rs116.48 per litre to Rs126.56 and LDO from Rs114.54 to Rs123.97 per litre.

The official working available with this scribe showed that the ex-refinery price of MS Petrol increased from Rs121.68 on February 1, 2022 to Rs129.48, Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) increased from Rs3.65 to Rs 3.68 per litre, dealers margin remained unchanged at Rs4.90 per litre, Petroleum Levy increased from Rs13.92 to Rs 17.92 per litre, so the total price of MS Petrol increased to Rs159.86 per litre.

On High Speed Diesel, the ex-refinery price stood at Rs131.09 per litre, IFEM reduced to Rs1.95 per litre, distribution and dealer margins remained unchanged and Petroleum Levy increased from Rs9.30 per litre to Rs13.30 per litre. The total price of HSD stands at Rs154.15 per litre with effective from Feb 16, 2022.